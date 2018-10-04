Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, October 4
Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’
Beastie Boys – ‘Sure Shot’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
QuestionmarQ (feat: Kilian Pettit) – ‘Floating Away’
Ladytron – ‘Fighting In Built Up Areas’
Bicep – ‘Rain’
Somebody’s Child – ‘Alright’
Sonic Youth – ‘Sunday’
Alt-J (feat: Little Simz) – ‘3WW’
Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘Still’
DJ Shadow – ‘I Gotta Rokk’
Femmepop – ‘CYM’ (Espen Kraft Remix)
The Kills – ‘Hook & Line’
Extravision – ‘Repeat It’
All Tvvins – ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’
Hour 2:
Suede – ‘We Are The Pigs’
Suede – ‘Cold Hands’
BlackboxRed – ‘Sanguine’
SUPERORGANISM live at the Sonic Visions festival:
‘It’s All Good’
‘Nobody Cares’
‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’
‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
JaXson – ‘We Were Born’
Royksopp – ‘Poor Leno’
Ocho – ‘Vines’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Switzerland’
Jagwar Ma – ‘Man I Need’
Peluche – ‘Keep Making Me Happy’
Columbia Mills – ‘Close To You’