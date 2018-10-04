Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, October 4

Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’

Beastie Boys – ‘Sure Shot’

Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’

QuestionmarQ (feat: Kilian Pettit) – ‘Floating Away’

Ladytron – ‘Fighting In Built Up Areas’

Bicep – ‘Rain’

Somebody’s Child – ‘Alright’

Sonic Youth – ‘Sunday’

Alt-J (feat: Little Simz) – ‘3WW’

Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘Still’

DJ Shadow – ‘I Gotta Rokk’

Femmepop – ‘CYM’ (Espen Kraft Remix)

The Kills – ‘Hook & Line’

Extravision – ‘Repeat It’

All Tvvins – ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’

Hour 2:

Suede – ‘We Are The Pigs’

Suede – ‘Cold Hands’

BlackboxRed – ‘Sanguine’

SUPERORGANISM live at the Sonic Visions festival:

‘It’s All Good’

‘Nobody Cares’

‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’

‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’

JaXson – ‘We Were Born’

Royksopp – ‘Poor Leno’

Ocho – ‘Vines’

Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Switzerland’

Jagwar Ma – ‘Man I Need’

Peluche – ‘Keep Making Me Happy’

Columbia Mills – ‘Close To You’