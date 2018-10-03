Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 3
Kids See Ghosts – ‘Kids See Ghosts’
Santigold – ‘LES Artistes’
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance’
Sinkane – ‘Telephone’
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
Hole – ‘Malibu’
Soak – ‘Everybody Loves You’
The Sei – ‘Metroma’
The Sei interview
Talos – ‘Kansas’
Whipping Boy – ‘A Natural’
Peluche – ‘To Be A Bird’
The Happy Mondays – ‘Loose Fit’
Hour 2:
Gorillaz (feat: Shaun Ryder) – Dare’
Sofi Tukker – ‘The Dare’
The Struts – ‘Body Talks’
The Late David Turpin (feat: Jon Dots) – ‘Kalikrates’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Exile’
Radiohead – ‘In Limbo’
Wastefellow – ‘Infinity Gaze’
Jagwar Ma – ‘The Throw’
Jagwar Ma interview
Jagwar Ma – ‘Exercise’
BlackboxRed – ‘Pelts’
David Keenan – ‘Matchbox’
Interference – ‘Vinegar Girl’
Alt-J (feat: Little Simz) – ‘3WW’