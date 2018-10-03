Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 3

Kids See Ghosts – ‘Kids See Ghosts’

Santigold – ‘LES Artistes’

Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance’

Sinkane – ‘Telephone’

Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’

Hole – ‘Malibu’

Soak – ‘Everybody Loves You’

The Sei – ‘Metroma’

The Sei interview

Talos – ‘Kansas’

Whipping Boy – ‘A Natural’

Peluche – ‘To Be A Bird’

The Happy Mondays – ‘Loose Fit’

Hour 2:

Gorillaz (feat: Shaun Ryder) – Dare’

Sofi Tukker – ‘The Dare’

The Struts – ‘Body Talks’

The Late David Turpin (feat: Jon Dots) – ‘Kalikrates’

Roisin Murphy – ‘Exile’

Radiohead – ‘In Limbo’

Wastefellow – ‘Infinity Gaze’

Jagwar Ma – ‘The Throw’

Jagwar Ma interview

Jagwar Ma – ‘Exercise’

BlackboxRed – ‘Pelts’

David Keenan – ‘Matchbox’

Interference – ‘Vinegar Girl’

Alt-J (feat: Little Simz) – ‘3WW’