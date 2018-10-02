Kim Kardashian has revealed when Kanye West’s new album is out…

Kim Kardashian has revealed when Kanye’s new album is out…

Taking to Twitter Kim said Kanye West’s new album ‘Yandhi’ is due to drop on Black Friday, November the 23rd…

Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait 😱😘💦💰👑🔥🎥💋👅👏🏼💕😍🔌🤩 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2018

This announcement comes after Kanye said on Twitter last week the record would drop on Saturday however it didn’t arrive.

Kim has said to trust her, the album is worth the wait.