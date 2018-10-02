Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 2
The Prodigy – ‘Omen’
Damola – ‘WorkFlow’
Jamie XX – ‘All Under One Roof Raving’
Peluche – ‘I See The Light On’
St. Vincent – ‘Digital Witness’
PyPy – ‘She’s Gone’
Skepta – ‘Man’
Mark Lanegan Band (feat: PJ Harvey) – ‘Hit The City’
Brass Phantoms – ‘City Of Wolves’
BlackboxRed – ‘Sirens’
Girl Band – ‘Busy At Maths’
Oasis – ‘Morning Glory’
Paul Alwright – ‘Giants’
Little Simz (feat: The Hics) – ‘Gratitude’
Cut Chemist – ‘The Audience Is Listening Theme Song’
Hour 2:
Jagwar Ma – ‘Come Save Me’
Tame Impala – ‘Mind Mischief’
tvband67 – ‘Astral Love’
Flecks – ‘Samurai’
Alt-J – ‘Left Hand Free’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘Left Hand Free / Don’t Let Go (Love)’
Alt-J (feat: Rejjie Snow) – ‘Hit Me Like That Snare’
Go March – ‘Bark’
Therapy? – ‘Church Of Noise’
Therapy? – ‘Save Me From The Ordinary’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Radiohead – ‘Morning Bells’
Subplots – ‘Unfurling’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Haunted’
Bicep – ‘Spring’