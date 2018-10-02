Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham prank fans with engagement

Love Island 2018 winners, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are engaged???

This morning media and fans were sent into a frenzy after Dani announced her engagement to Jack on instastories.

However it has now come out that it was a prank! Dani was dared during a game on the station Capital FM.

The couple have been dating since the beginning of the reality dating series and moved in together soon after winning.