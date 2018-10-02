Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham prank fans with engagement
Love Island 2018 winners, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are engaged???
This morning media and fans were sent into a frenzy after Dani announced her engagement to Jack on instastories.
However it has now come out that it was a prank! Dani was dared during a game on the station Capital FM.
The couple have been dating since the beginning of the reality dating series and moved in together soon after winning.
I’m sorry🙈🙈🙈 hahaha! pic.twitter.com/Yai3IQiMC8
— Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) October 2, 2018