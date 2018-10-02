Sound of the Nation

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham prank fans with engagement

Love Island 2018 winners, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are engaged???

This morning media and fans were sent into a frenzy after Dani announced her engagement to Jack on instastories.

However it has now come out that it was a prank! Dani was dared during a game on the station Capital FM.

The couple have been dating since the beginning of the reality dating series and moved in together soon after winning.