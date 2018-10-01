Rudimental announce Irish show!

Rudimental have announced a brand new tour kicking off in Dublin…

Rudimental have announced a massive tour next year set to start in The Olympia Theatre, Dublin on January the 20th 2019.

Around the same time, Rudimental will release their brand new album ‘Toast to Our Differences’ featuring, Stefflon Don, Rita Ora, Tom Walker, Maverick Sabre, Raye and more due January the 25th.

Tickets for the Olympia Theatre show on January 20th 2019 go on sale at 9am Friday October 5th.