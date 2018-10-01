Bastille are doing an intimate show in Dublin

Bastille have announced a run of intimate shows…

They’ll be stopping off to perform in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on January the 27th, 2019.

The live shows will give fans the opportunity to hear new material ahead of the release of their third album out late Spring 2019.

Speaking on the special shows, Dan said…

“We’ve spent most of this last year working on loads of new music and touring different versions of our songs so now we’re so excited to head back out and revisit more intimate rooms and play a bunch of new songs in the lead up to our new album”

Tickets go on sale this Friday October 5th at 9am via ticketmaster, presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday morning at 9am.