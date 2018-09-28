Metallica at Slane Castle, on sale now!

Tickets for Metallica’s first Irish show in a decade are on sale now.



The band are set to bring their WorldWired tour to Slane Castle on Saturday 8th June.

All tickets will include a free MP3 download of the show attended, mixed and mastered by the team behind Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. The free full-show downloads can be obtained by scanning or entering the barcode from that show’s ticket stub at LiveMetallica.com/scan.

Tickets from €89.50 including booking fee via Ticketmaster. If you miss out, check out our competition on facebook below…