Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper release music video for ‘Shallow’ taken from the movie ‘A Star is Born’…

‘Shallow’ is the he first song released from the motion picture soundtrack to A Star Is Born which premiered in London last night.

The official motion picture soundtrack will feature new music from its principle stars, six-time Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga and the film’s director, four time Oscar-nominated Bradley Cooper.

The record is available on October 5th, the same day the film opens on October the 3rd.

