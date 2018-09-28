Jessie J is releasing a Christmas album featuring Boyz II Men and Babyface
A collaboration we never thought we’d see is about to happen.
The record has been produced by the legendary David Foster and will feature tracks like ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’, ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Silent Night’.
On the new album Jessie J said in a statement… “I had so much fun recording this holiday album!”
“I did it in fourteen days around my summer tour, flying back and forth to LA from Europe. The chance to work with David Foster, Babyface, Rodney Jerkins, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Boyz II Men was a dream come true. The talent they all have blows my mind.”
This Christmas Day Tracklisting:
1. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2. Man With The Bag
3. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
4. Jingle Bell Rock
5. Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer/Jingle Bells
6. Let It Snow
7. Winter Wonderland feat. Boyz II Men
8. The Christmas Song feat. Babyface
9. This Christmas Day
10. White Christmas
11. Silent Night
I’m SO excited to finally tell you all!… I recorded a Christmas album!🎄💋 “This Christmas Day” will be available everywhere October 26th!! I decided in July (Very last minute) that I wanted to record a Christmas album. I wrote a list of my dream producers and reached out to all of them personally. I was OVERWHELMED when they all said YES! I had 14 days to get it done and you know how much I LOVE A CHALLENGE! We worked in around my summer shows and recorded these songs in 14 days. All covers and one original “This Christmas Day” ✨ THANK YOU Rodney Jerkins (Darkchild) | David Foster | Baby Face | Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis | Boyz ll men | @jaycenjoshua for making this dream come true! I love you all! MERRY CHRISTMAS ❤️