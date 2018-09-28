Jessie J is releasing a Christmas album featuring Boyz II Men and Babyface

Jessie J has announced a holiday album featuring Boyz II Men and Babyface…

A collaboration we never thought we’d see is about to happen.

The record has been produced by the legendary David Foster and will feature tracks like ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’, ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Silent Night’.

On the new album Jessie J said in a statement… “I had so much fun recording this holiday album!”

“I did it in fourteen days around my summer tour, flying back and forth to LA from Europe. The chance to work with David Foster, Babyface, Rodney Jerkins, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Boyz II Men was a dream come true. The talent they all have blows my mind.”

This Christmas Day Tracklisting:

1. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2. Man With The Bag

3. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

4. Jingle Bell Rock

5. Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer/Jingle Bells

6. Let It Snow

7. Winter Wonderland feat. Boyz II Men

8. The Christmas Song feat. Babyface

9. This Christmas Day

10. White Christmas

11. Silent Night