2FM Hits Other Voices Ballina This Friday!

We cannot WAIT for this…

2FM is joining Other Voices, Mayo this weekend for music and the craic on-air and on-stage.

Located in the vibrant town of Ballina on Friday and Saturday and featuring acts such as Little Green cars, Maverick Sabre and Villagers, Other Voices shows will take place in venues across the town.

And 2FM is gonna be there…

First up, Tracy Clifford will be live on 2FM from Paddy Mac’s this Friday September 28th from 1pm, featuring band sessions and interviews from the festival.

Then later on Friday night 2FM Rising brings their live stage to Bar Square in Ballinafrom 11pm,with performances by Mango X Mathman, Tebi Rex and Inhaler. MCd by Tracy Clifford.

It’s first come, first served for this 2FM special in Bar Square so try to get there early for some great live music from 2FM and Other Voices after 11pm.