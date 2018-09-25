Wyvern Lingo release live video for ‘Crawl’
Wyvern Lingo have released a brand new video for their track ‘Crawl’….
The live version was recorded for The Bray Sessions and shot by photographer and film maker Ellius Grace.
Wyvern Lingo will be performing at the 2FM Xmas Ball in Aid of the ISPCC on the 14th of December in the 3 Arena along with Hozier, Walking on Cars, Keywest, Wyvern Lingo, Chasing Abbey, Wild Youth and Brave Giant.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am from Ticketmaster, priced at 39.50.
