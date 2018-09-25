Wild Youth get rave reviews for their headline London show

Wild Youth performed a massive show last night…

The lads played a rave reviewed show in the Lexington London , following their Whelan’s gig and ahead of their European tour with Kodaline.

The band took to instagram to say:

”We cant believe we get to do this as our job, London thank you so much that was insane ❤️”

Many fans took to twitter to reviews the show, many expressing how humble and talented the lads are, check it out below.

Wild Youth will be performing at the 2FM Xmas Ball in Aid of the ISPCC on the 14th of December in the 3 Arena along with Hozier, Walking on Cars, Keywest, Wyvern Lingo, Chasing Abbey and Brave Giant.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am from Ticketmaster, priced at 39.50.

So friggin’ amazing! so much energy on stage…blown away🙌🏻🎶might just have to make a trip over to Ireland in December : ) @bandwildyouth pic.twitter.com/1m9fzVNNu9 — Anne (@amebutterfly84) September 25, 2018

Anyone who isn’t following @bandwildyouth …please do. Humble, talented, and put on a great show. I know it hasn’t even been 24 hours but please come back to perform in London again soon 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FBJfA3xCpA — Natalie ♪ (@Natalieee_Lewis) September 25, 2018

Congrats @bandwildyouth for the #London gig last night, well deserved!! honestly one of the best live performances I've seen in years, hope you are heading to Manchester soon?? — Jackie Brennan (@Musicangel1712) September 25, 2018

Saw @bandwildyouth last night, never heard one of their songs but they were fucking amazing that I can’t stop listening to them — Donna (@donna_hern45) September 25, 2018

@bandwildyouth absolutely loved the gig tonight… brilliant music and amazing atmosphere pic.twitter.com/3LgnxAuv9F — Rea (@AndreaCheyenne7) September 24, 2018

Congrats @bandwildyouth on their epic London gig. Such an incredible night surrounded by the most amazing friends. — Niamh (@IrishPixieDust) September 25, 2018