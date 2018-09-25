Sound of the Nation

Wild Youth get rave reviews for their headline London show

Wild Youth performed a massive show last night…

The lads played a rave reviewed show in the Lexington London , following their Whelan’s gig and ahead of their European tour with Kodaline.

The band took to instagram to say:

”We cant believe we get to do this as our job, London thank you so much that was insane ❤️”

Many fans took to twitter to reviews the show, many expressing how humble and talented the lads are, check it out below.

Wild Youth will be performing at the 2FM Xmas Ball in Aid of the ISPCC on the 14th of December in the 3 Arena along with Hozier, Walking on Cars, Keywest, Wyvern Lingo, Chasing Abbey and Brave Giant.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am from Ticketmaster, priced at 39.50.