Hozier opens up about life on the road and staying grounded

Hozier has spoken about his life on the road and said he gets how some singers can struggle to deal with demands and pressures of touring.

Via The Herald, he revealed the things that help him cope with the demands of touring and keep him grounded. His great management, his bass player Alex who is also his best friend as well as his Irish crew. On the road he gets slagged by everybody which is a good leveller for him.

Hozier will be performing at the 2FM Xmas Ball in Aid of the ISPCC on the 14th of December in the 3 Arena along with Wyvern Lingo, Walking on Cars, Keywest, Chasing Abbey, Wild Youth and Brave Giant.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am from Ticketmaster, priced at 39.50.