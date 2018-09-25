Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 25

Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)

Versatile – ‘Don’t Change (Tu Mente)’

Grimes (feat: Janelle Monae) – ‘Venus Fly’

U2 – ‘The Fly’

Soft Pill – ‘Mond’

Melodica Deathship (feat: Sinead Pierce) – ‘Standing On The Hill’

Villagers – ‘Again’

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse (feat: Gruff Rhys) – ‘Just War’

Flecks – ‘Samurai’

HAPPYALONE – ‘Haunted’ (Session)

Wyvern Lingo – ‘Dark Cloud’

Therapy? – ‘Save Me From The Ordinary’

Therapy? – ‘Nowhere’

The Young Offenders – ‘That’s Why We Lose Control’ (Stadium Stomp)

Hour 2:

Arcade Fire – ‘Reflektor’

Lydia Ford – ‘Bittersweet’

Richard Ashcroft – ‘Are You Ready’

Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Everything Flows’

HAPPYALONE – ‘WDYW4MM’

HAPPYALONE – ‘Haunted’ (Session)

Rusangano Family – ‘Losing My French’

Christine & The Queens – ‘Goya Soda’

Blur – ‘To The End’ (French Version)

Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot – ‘Bonnie And Clyde’

IBEYI – ‘Me Voy’

Wilt – ‘Dave You Were Right’

False Heads – ‘Yellow’

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

The Clash – ‘This Is Radio Clash’