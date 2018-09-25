BTS make historic speech at the UN
K-Pop band BTS made a historic speech at the United Nations…
The Korean group were invited to discuss their ‘Love Myself’ campaign in partnership with UNICEF, aimed at ending violence against women.
Watch the full speech via the Washington Post below…
View this post on Instagram
LOVE MYSELF, a campaign run by BTS with UNISEF to make the world a better place. To learn more about the campaign, please refer to the official website below. https://www.love-myself.org/eng/about-lovemyself/ 세상을 더 좋은 곳으로 만들기 위해 방탄소년단이 유니세프와 함께 하는 캠페인 LOVE MYSELF. LOVE MYSELF 캠페인에 대한 더 자세한 내용을 찾아보세요. https://www.love-myself.org/kor/about-lovemyself/ #BTSLoveMyself #ENDviolence
💯💜@unicefchief with @BTS_twt who have been passionate supporters of our work to #ENDviolence. Today, they are uniting at #UNGA to launch #GenUnlimited. pic.twitter.com/9clPA0ifyr
— UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 24, 2018