Romesh Ranganathan announces Olympia show

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has announced his brand new show…

Just announced this morning Romesh is will bring his show ‘The Cynic’s Mixtape’ which is reportedly his most brutally honest show yet.

He will be heading to the Olympia Theatre December the 7th 2019.

Tickets go on sale this Friday the 28th of September via ticketmaster.

