Metallica announce first Irish show in a decade

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is coming to Ireland at Slane Castle on Saturday the 8th of June.

This will be Metallica’s first Irish show in a decade.

Special guests Ghost and Bokassa will provide support on all dates.

Every ticket purchased includes a choice of standard physical or standard digital copy of the band’s 10th and current album, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. In addition all tickets will include a free MP3 download of the show(s) attended, mixed and mastered by the team behind Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Tickets are priced from €89.50 including booking fee go on sale this Friday 28 September at 10am.