Johnny English Strikes Again with Breakfast Republic

This week on Breakfast Republic, we’ve teamed up with Universal Pictures Ireland to mark the release of new movie JOHNNY ENGLISH STRIKES AGAIN, in cinemas from 5th October.

It’s the 3rd instalment in the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as everyone’s favourite accidental secret agent. And with a cyber attack at the heart of the new movie, Johnny English faces a whole new challenge – that of modern technology!

Celebrating that, we are looking for a family in Ireland who are up for the ultimate Johnny English spy mission in London!

We’ll send 4 of you, 2 adults and 2 children, to London for a 3-night 4-star stay, taking in a host of undercover agent activities, from classic cars to martial arts, a virtual reality experience and lots more!

For your chance to secure your spot in Friday’s grand prize draw, and pick up some official Johnny English Strikes Again movie merchandise, perfect for the would-be spy, simply check out Breakfast Republic all this week for more details.

COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS ARE HERE

Promoter competition terms and conditions also apply as follows:

Economy flights available from Dublin only; Flight itinerary will be selected by the prize provider at their sole discretion and not all routings will be available; At least one person travelling must be over the age of 18; accommodation is based on 2 adults and 2 children under 16 sharing one room; a valid credit or debit card will be required to guarantee your room on check in; Hotel based on St Ermin’s, London, if hotel is unavailable over winner’s selected travel dates then the prize provider reserves the right to offer an alternative; prize does not include travel to and from the departure airport, personal expenses, incidentals, travel insurance, or food and drink unless otherwise stated; all elements of the prize are subject to availability; if unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered; once confirmed, the prize cannot be amended or cancelled; prize is non-refundable and non-transferable; no cash alternative is available; all travellers will require a passport valid for at least 6 months on date of travel; any necessary visas or insurance are the responsibility of the winner and guests; prize cannot be taken over Christmas, New Year, Easter or Public Holidays in the departure or arrival country; prize is valid for 12 months from the date of notification of winning, and all travel must be completed within that time; Winners must contact prize provider with three preferred travel dates in different months no later than six weeks prior to departure; private Kendo masterclass is available on Friday afternoons and Saturdays only; for the Virtual Reality experience, recommended minimum age for HTC Vive is 12 years old, those under 12 are welcome if accompanied by a parent or guardian; all experiences and activities will be conducted in English; If any of the stated activities are unavailable over winner’s preferred travel dates then alternative activities of equal value will be offered by prize provider; If winner elects to forfeit any of the stated activities or prize inclusions for any reason then no alternative activities or prize inclusions will be provided.