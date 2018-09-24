Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 24:
Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘I Can Change’
Low Sea – ‘Berlin’
Christine & The Queens – ‘Comme Si’
Harold Faltermeyer – ‘Axel F’
Aerbeatz – ‘Running’
Pursued by Dogs – ‘Swap Dimensions’
REWS – ‘Can You Feel It?’
Lenny Kravitz – ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’
Super Extra Bonus Party (feat: Ann Scott) – ‘Sonora’
Marlowe – ‘Tall Tales’
Kendrick Lamar (feat: U2) – ‘XXX’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
Hour 2:
UNKLE – ‘Eye For An Eye’
The Blaze – ‘Faces’
Healyum – ‘Fools Eyes’
Varley – ‘Lonely Were The Days’
Therapy? – ‘Crutch’
Wolf Alice – ‘Bros’
Wolf Alice interview
Wolf Alice – ‘Space & Time’
Vulpynes – ‘Silica’
Metallica – ‘Hero Of The Day’
Villagers – ‘Long Time Waiting’
Awkward Z – ‘Secrets Of Love’
Kid Loco – ‘Love Me Sweet’
Haelos – ‘Oracle’