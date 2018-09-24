Sound of the Nation

DJ Snake teases song with Selena Gomez and Cardi B

DJ Snake teases song with Selena Gomez and Cardi B

DJ Snake has teased a major collaboration with Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

In the pic, posted on Instagram Sunday the DJ and producer is seen crouching next to the pop star, who is sitting and wearing a glittery green outfit.
It was announced last week that the collaborate track, titled “Taki Taki,” will premiere on Friday, Sept. 28.

View this post on Instagram

🌋 @selenagomez

A post shared by djsnake (@djsnake) on