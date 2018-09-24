DJ Snake teases song with Selena Gomez and Cardi B
DJ Snake has teased a major collaboration with Selena Gomez and Cardi B.
In the pic, posted on Instagram Sunday the DJ and producer is seen crouching next to the pop star, who is sitting and wearing a glittery green outfit.
It was announced last week that the collaborate track, titled “Taki Taki,” will premiere on Friday, Sept. 28.
TAKI TAKI SEPT 28 @selenagomez @iamcardib @Ozuna_Pr
PRE SAVE NOW 🌋https://t.co/QvmMzMCsoE pic.twitter.com/bP44ErSDHc
— DJ SNAKE 🇫🇷 (@djsnake) September 17, 2018