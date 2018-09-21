HOZIER TO HEADLINE 2FM XMAS BALL IN AID OF ISPCC

3ARENA – FRIDAY 14th DECEMBER 2018 | TICKETS €39.50 ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY 26th SEPTEMBER AT 9AM FROM TICKETMASTER

HOZIER

WALKING ON CARS // KEYWEST

WYVERN LINGO // CHASING ABBEY

WILD YOUTH // BRAVE GIANT

2FM and MCD are delighted to announce the return of The 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of The ISPCC, which will take place at 3Arena on Friday December 14th, 2018.

Following the success of last year’s event, which raised over €480,000, RTÉ 2FM and MCD have come together again to host the biggest Xmas Ball yet in aid of ISPCC. Headliner Hozier will be joined by Walking On Cars, Keywest, Wyvern Lingo, Chasing Abbey, Wild Youth and Brave Giant to perform live on the night. The 2FM Xmas Ball will be hosted by all 2FM presenters including Nicky Byrne & Jenny Greene, Eoghan McDermott, Bernard O’Shea, Jennifer Zamparelli and Keith Walsh, Tracy Clifford and more.

You can celebrate Christmas with Ireland’s top music acts at the 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of The ISPCC – Tickets €39.50 go on sale at 9am this Wednesday, September 26th and can be purchased at Ticketmaster outlets nationwide, via the 24 hr hotline: 0818 719 300, or online at www.ticketmaster.ie.

Caroline Downey, President of The ISPCC and producer of the 2FM Xmas Ball, said: “Once again the ISPCC Childline is indebted to the amazing musicians who are giving up their time to

perform at The 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of the ISPCC. We are truly privileged to have their support along with 2FM, the team in MCD and the 3Arena. We will continue to help children all over Ireland who use

the services of the ISPCC and Childline and We Will Never Give Up On A Child. Ever.”

Head of RTÉ 2FM and Radio Strategy, Dan Healy said – “2FM is thrilled to partner with the ISPCC for the fourth year. The drive that Caroline Downey and her team have to do in order to make this night so special, which in turn raises a half million euro, needs to be seen to be believed . As ever the line-up is stunning. It really feels like we are in the golden age of Irish music and what a night we will all have. I can’t wait to hear Hozier raise the roof when he sings Nina Cried Power. Let’s raise another half a million for the ISPCC- ISPCC CRIED POWER.”

All parties involved with the 2FM Xmas Ball are providing their services free of charge on the night including artists, organisers and 3Arena. The complete funding of the concert goes towards the financial support and aid of the 24-hour phone-line and the ISPCC services dedicated to helping children.

Tickets €39.50 go on sale this Wednesday, September 26th AT 9AM from the following outlets: Ticketmaster outlets nationwide, 24 hr hotline: 0818 719 300 24 hr, or online: www.ticketmaster.ie

ABOUT THE ISPCC

The ISPCC is the national child protection charity in Ireland. Everything it does is focused on empowering, protecting and supporting children. The core aim of all of the ISPCC’s services is to build psychological resilience among young people.

The ISPCC provides services across the country which are focused on building children’s resilience and improved mental wellbeing. Childline, the 24-hour national listening service, responded to 381,911 contacts from children last year. The volume of calls to Childline indicates that many children and young people in Ireland seek a listening ear and Childline is there when they may they feel as though there is nowhere else they can turn. Childline is unique in its availability, accessibility and affordability to children. It can be accessed from anywhere in Ireland and is a free service for children and young people aged up to 18. Childline uses systems that children are familiar and comfortable with, including phone, text and online chat service options.

The ISPCC, through its services, helps children cope with issues that affect them such as isolation and loneliness, bullying, mental health difficulties, cyber safety, drug and alcohol misuse, trauma, violence and abuse. Close to 80% of the funding required to provide these services comes from the generosity of the Irish public, individual or corporate donations. The ISPCC also depends on the commitment of its volunteers who give their time to listen to, and mentor, children across Ireland, and provide an invaluable support to a generation of children who need help. In 2017 these volunteers provided 55,645.5 hours of voluntary service to children. Without these incredible people, who gave their time voluntarily, the ISPCC could not maintain the level of services provided.