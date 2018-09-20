The Weeknd & Daft Punk have been accused of stealing ‘Starboy,’ and are being sued for $5 Million

A Somalian singer, poet, and songwriter by the name of Yasminah is suing The Weeknd and Daft Punk for stealing her music, TMZ reports…



Yasminah claims that her 2009 track ‘Hooyo’ is the blueprint for The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s 2016 collab single, ‘Starboy’.

She is demanding at least $5 million in compensation.

In addition, apparently two of Yasminah’s producers have already threatened lawsuits over the issue, but they never made it to court so the suit was settled privately.

Yasminah claims she didn’t get a cut out of the settlement.

Have a listen to both tracks below…