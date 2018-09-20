Lenny Kravitz has addressed that massive blanket scarf

Lenny Kravitz has finally explained why that one time, years ago he wore a blanket as a scarf that turned into an internet sensation…

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon he basically said he was cold, threw it on and thought it would be best to protect his throat. He also doesn’t find it that funny, although it did become an internet meme.

In regards to the size he said it is not a blanket and we should take the size issue up with the person who made it.

So I guess we’re going to have to get that guys details and see what he has to say for himself.