Joe Alwyn has spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift for the first time

Joe Alwyn has spoken out on his almost 2 year relationship with Taylor Swift for the first time in a new interview with Vogue Magazine…

He revealed he wants to keep their love as private as possible and he believe they’ve been successful in keeping things to themselves.

In future, he prefers to talk about his work.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he added “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Joe’s most recent project was with Emma Stone in the film ‘The Favourite.’