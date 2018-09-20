Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 20
Janelle Monae – ‘Make Me Feel’
Grimes (feat: Aristophanes) – ‘Scream’
Garbage – ‘Vow’
Soft Pill – ‘Mond’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Mangomad Vs Stanley Odd – ‘The Numbness’ (Dead Leg Drop Remix)
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
Young Wonder – ‘Intergalactic’
The Blaze – ‘Queens’
Jungle – ‘Cherry’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Seraphim’
Gary Numan live at the Montreux Jazz festival:
‘Pray For The Pain You Serve’
‘Everything Comes Down To This’
‘My Name Is Ruin’
Hour 2:
Wolf Alice – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’
BlackboxRed – ‘I’m Too Sad To Teel You’
U2 – ‘Elevation’
Winter Heart – ‘Light A Match’
Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’
Pale Waves – ‘Drive’
Therapy? – ‘Screamager’
The Last Internationale at the Montreux Jazz festival:
‘Wanted Man’
‘Fire’
Active – ‘1645’
The Chemical Brothers (feat: The Flaming Lips) – ‘The Golden Path’
LAIN – ‘Charged’
Power Of Dreams – ‘My Average Day’
The Stunning – ‘Pomeo’s On Fire’
TVAM – ‘Narcissus’