Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 19
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
The Prodigy – ‘Breathe’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
EMBRZ – ‘Like It Or Not’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’
Lizzo (feat: Sophia Eris) – ‘Batches & Cookies’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
David Bowie – ‘Lazarus’
Bodega – ‘Can’t Knock The Husle’
The Rapture – ‘House Of Jealous Lovers’
Thumper – ‘Down’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Lip Service’
Aislinn Logan – ‘Spree’
Montauk Hotel – ‘In The Land’
Hour 2:
ROE – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’
Power Of Dreams – ‘Had You Listened’
Power Of Dreams interview (Craig Walker)
Power Of Dreams – ‘Stay’
The Valves – ‘Moon’
WUSA (feat: IIVES) – ‘Ghost’
Jungle – ‘Busy Earnin’
Jungle – ‘Smile’
Pale Waves – ‘Come In Close’
Gary Numan – ‘When The World Comes Apart’
Everything Shook – ‘New York FM’
Two Lone Swordsmen – ‘Formica Fuego’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘White Star Liner’
The Frank & Walters – ‘1234567’