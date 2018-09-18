Sound of the Nation

ESNS announces first acts for 2019 edition!

29 acts from 24 countries, selected in cooperation with EBU, confirmed to showcase in Groningen
ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) is announcing the first artists for its upcoming edition, taking place from January 16 – 19, 2019 in Groningen, The Netherlands. The first batch of acts, traditionally selected in cooperation with the national radio broadcasters, united within the EBU (European Broadcasting Union), consists of 29 up-and-coming European artists.

The following artists are set to play ESNS in January;
Any Other (it) – RAI/Radio 2
Apey & the Pea (hu) – MTVA/Petőfi Radio
Bass Astral x Igo (pl) – Polski Radio
Battle Beast (fi) – YleX
blackwave. (be) – VRT/Studio Brussel
Boy Azooga (gb) – BBC Music
Crimer (ch) – SRF
Delaporte (es) – Los 40 Principales
Eli (de) – ARD
Fleche Love (ch) – Couleur 3
Fontaines D.C. (ie) – RTE/2FM
Gurr (de) – ARD
Hatari (is) – RUV/RAS2
Holy Motors (ee) – ERR/Raadio 2
Isama Zing (sk) – RTVS/Radio_FM
Keep Razors Sharp (pt) – RTP/Antena 3
MAiKA (rs) – RTS/Radio Belgrade One
Mavi Phoenix (at) – ORF/FM4
Moha La Squale (fr) –  Radio France/MOUV
Napoleon Gold (lu) – LUERSL/100.7
Noah Carter (dk) – DR/P3
Rimon (nl) – NPO/3FM
Ruth Koleva & The Fingertones (bg) – BNR
San Holo (nl) – NPO/3FM
Sarah Klang (se) – SR/P3
Sonnfjord (be) – RTBF/Pure FM
Tatum Rush (ch) – RSI
Torul (si) – Radio Slovenia/Val202
Very Cool People (lv) – Pieci/Latvijas Radio 5

TICKETS AND REGISTRATIONS
The presale date for festival dates will be announced soon. Registrations for the ESNS conference are currently available via esns.nl. The deadline to register for the medium rate is on September 27.
About ESNS
ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) is the key exchange for emerging European music talent, with a proven track record of helping to break new acts on the international music scene. With its first ever dual-country focus on the Czech Republic and Slovakia, ESNS stages more than 350 showcases alongside offering a full conference programme of around 150 panels and keynotes, alongside multiple networking opportunities and award ceremonies. The event attracts more than 4,000 conference delegates from all sections of the entertainment industry, including representatives of over 400 festivals.
About EBU
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world’s largest association of national broadcasters. The EBU will be broadcasting radio shows live from ESNS to several European countries.