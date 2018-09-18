ESNS announces first acts for 2019 edition!

ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) is announcing the first artists for its upcoming edition, taking place from January 16 – 19, 2019 in Groningen, The Netherlands. The first batch of acts, traditionally selected in cooperation with the national radio broadcasters, united within the EBU (European Broadcasting Union), consists of 29 up-and-coming European artists.

The following artists are set to play ESNS in January;

Any Other (it) – RAI/Radio 2

Apey & the Pea (hu) – MTVA/Petőfi Radio

Bass Astral x Igo (pl) – Polski Radio

Battle Beast (fi) – YleX

blackwave. (be) – VRT/Studio Brussel

Boy Azooga (gb) – BBC Music

Crimer (ch) – SRF

Delaporte (es) – Los 40 Principales

Eli (de) – ARD

Fleche Love (ch) – Couleur 3

Fontaines D.C. (ie) – RTE/2FM

Gurr (de) – ARD

Hatari (is) – RUV/RAS2

Holy Motors (ee) – ERR/Raadio 2

Isama Zing (sk) – RTVS/Radio_FM

Keep Razors Sharp (pt) – RTP/Antena 3

MAiKA (rs) – RTS/Radio Belgrade One

Mavi Phoenix (at) – ORF/FM4

Moha La Squale (fr) – Radio France/MOUV

Napoleon Gold (lu) – LUERSL/100.7

Noah Carter (dk) – DR/P3

Rimon (nl) – NPO/3FM

Ruth Koleva & The Fingertones (bg) – BNR

San Holo (nl) – NPO/3FM

Sarah Klang (se) – SR/P3

Sonnfjord (be) – RTBF/Pure FM

Tatum Rush (ch) – RSI

Torul (si) – Radio Slovenia/Val202

Very Cool People (lv) – Pieci/Latvijas Radio 5



