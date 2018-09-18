Sound of the Nation

Eli Roth And Owen Vaccaro Talk About ‘The House With A Clock In Its Walls’

Eli Roth And Owen Vaccaro Talk About ‘The House With A Clock In Its Walls’

Director Eli Roth and Star of the movie Owen Vaccaro Talk ‘The House With A Clock In Its Walls’.

Eoghan chats getting the role, dark children’s stories and bullying.