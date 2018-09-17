NIGHTSCHOOL WITH NICKY & JENNY

We’ve teamed up with Universal Pictures Ireland to mark the release of new movie NIGHT SCHOOL, in cinemas from Friday, 28th September

The movie stars comedy favourite Kevin Hart, and follows a group of troublemakers who are forced to attend Night School, with the long-shot chance that they will pass the GED exam.

Celebrating that, this week we are looking for listeners who want to go to NIGHT SCHOOL, as we have a fantastic prize up for grabs from the National College of Ireland who are offering course funding for one lucky listener to the value of €2,500!

Located in the heart of Dublin’s IFSC, and with a wide range of full and part-time and courses to choose from including business, computing and psychology, plus the option to start this month, next January or next September, there is something to suit everyone looking to change their life through education.

So if you fancy a fresh start, a new direction, THIS is the prize for you!

For your chance to win, check out Nicky & Jenny all this week from 10am.

COMPETITION TERMS & CONDITIONS:

RTE standard competition terms and conditions apply

To avail of the bursary, the student must satisfy the academic entry requirements of their chosen course at National College of Ireland.

This bursary applies to courses delivered part-time, a full list of which is available here https://www.ncirl.ie/Courses/Course-Category/field/Part-Time%20Courses, or postgraduate courses (delivered variously) https://www.ncirl.ie/Courses/Course-Category/field/Postgraduate%20Courses – subject to the chosen course being delivered by the college in the academic years 2018-2019/2019-2020. All courses run subject to numbers.

The bursary is not applicable against Springboard+ courses.

The bursary applies against fees only, there is no cash balance where fees are less than the bursary, however the bursary may be applied over a two-year course, where annual fee is less than €2.5k.

The bursary can be applied to courses commencing September 2018 (subject to the course coordinator’s satisfaction that any lectures missed at the start of the year can be made up by someone starting late); January 2019 (courses will not be announced until late October/early November); September 2019 (prospectus will be available shortly).

The winner must avail of the bursary by September 2019, or else the prize expires.

The bursary is not open to current NCI students.

It is the winner’s own responsibility to ensure that this bursary does not contravene the regulations of any other awards they may be in receipt of towards their education fees, from any other bodies.

The bursary is strictly limited to courses available at National College of Ireland, and is not transferable to other colleges.

The prize is strictly non-transferable, and there is no cash or other prize alternative.