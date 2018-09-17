Kylie Minogue set to play Glastonbury Legends slot in 2019?

Kylie Minogue is reportedly set to play Glastonbury Legends slot next year…

It’s been 14 years since she was forced to cancel her massive headline slot in 2005 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now she is est to make her first solo appearance following legends like Barry Gibb, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton.

Kylie had said earlier this year she was eager to perform at Glastonbury and seeing as she has released a brand new album, the timing is right.

In the meantime, Kylie is headlining the 3 Arena in Dublin on October the 7th.