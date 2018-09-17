HOZIER ANNOUNCES DUBLIN, BELFAST & KERRY DATES WITH EUROPEAN TOUR

Having just completed a small run of intimate, sold-out shows last week, Hozier has announced his forthcoming tour of Ireland

15 December – The Olympia Theatre, Dublin

16 December – The Olympia Theatre, Dublin

17 December – The Olympia Theatre, Dublin

19 December – The Ulster Hall, Belfast

20 December – The INEC, Killarney

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday 21 September at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Tickets limited to 4 per person.

The tour will also see Hozier and his band perform at venues across the UK and Europe – his biggest shows in over four years – and his first tour since releasing his celebrated new EP ‘Nina Cried Power’.

Acclaim for Hozier’s recent shows and newly-released music has been widespread. The Guardian dubbed the single ‘Nina Cried Power’ as “startling”, with The Evening Standard commenting in their 5* live review that “Hozier’s watertight backing band wreathed the choruses in four-part harmonies, elevating his new songs into the realms of the celestial”.

Hozier’s 4 track EP ‘Nina Cried Power’ is out now via Island Records, and features legendary soul/gospel singer Mavis Staples, with iconic musician Booker T Jones on organ.

Tickets for Dublin and Killarney from €34.50 including booking fee and restoration levy.

Tickets for Belfast from £30 including booking fee.

