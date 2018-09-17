Breakfast Republic with Repak!

Ireland’s recycling targets are growing and REPAK is calling on everyone to join TEAM GREEN!

This week on the show, we’re teaming up with Repak as chief scouts and selectors for TEAM GREEN! Yes we’re looking for you to show us you’ve the potential to become a recycling champion!

It’s all part of Repak’s drive to help meet Ireland’s growing recycling targets so across the week we’ll be telling you how simple things like everyone in the country recycling one extra plastic bottle a year could make such a difference in Ireland becoming “Environmental Champions”

Each day you will have the chance to win €1,000 in shopping vouchers!

Prizes

Monday – €1000 Lidl

Tuesday- €1000 Tesco

Wednesday – €1000 Boots

Thursday- €1000 Smyths Toys

Friday – €1000 Penneys

FULL TERMS & CONDITIONS ARE HERE