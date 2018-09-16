Chris and Ciara – Big Brother, Hurrican Florence, Georgia Burgess and much more …

Loads on the Chris and Ciara Show this weekend

Chris and Ciara introduced us to Cian Corrigan, a 23 year old Gay Farmer from the heart of Ireland, who entered the Big Brother House during the week.

Ciara met her idol Domhnall Gleeson on the red carpet at Little Stranger.

A girl named Georgia Burgess auditioned for the X Factor and got 4 Yes’s and a standing ovation. But all Irish people were saying was – is this the real life Georgie Burgess from Roddy Doyle’s Snapper?

You can listen back to the shows or download the podcasts HERE