The Dave Fanning Show – Declan Mcgrath, Pól Brennan, Deborah Frances-White

Loads on The Dave Fanning Show this weekend

Declan McGrath and Pol Brennan joined Dave in studio to discuss their documentary, Lomax in Éirinn

Cormac Battle joined Dave to discuss the myths of Rock and Roll.

Deborah Frances-White is the creator and author and she joined Dave to talk about why feminists sometimes feel a bit guilty

Paul Whittington joined Dave for the latest movie releases.

You can listen back to the shows or download the podcasts HERE