Tom Hardy is working on a grime album

Tom Hardy is apparently working on his own solo grime album…

Recently an old mixtape of the actor appeared online called ‘Falling On Your Arse 1999’ which went viral and won him a lot of praise. He has also had a huge passion for rapping since he was a young boy.

Now, rumour has it Tom is getting back into the music world and has teamed up with Sam Williams, who has worked with the likes of Plan B and David Bowie.

Tom has also said ”I started out ­rapping when I was 14 or 15. I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauryn Hill, Pras, the Fugees and all that”.