Eminem admits he went too far, after using homophobic slur against Tyler, The Creator

Eminem has admitted that he went “too far” for calling Tyler, The Creator a ”f****t”….

”I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it”

On the track, Eminem raps ”Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a faggot, bitch”.

In a new interview he says he now regrets the homophobic slur. He has said ”I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far”.

”Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. … It was one of the things that I kept going back to and going ‘I don’t feel right with this.”

Describing his reasons for the controversial diss, Eminem admitted that he was first angered by Tyler’s disparaging tweets about 2014’s ‘Shady XV’.