David Guetta releases his 7th studio album

David Guetta has dropped a brand new album ”7”, named after simply being his 7th studio album…

The record features heavy weights like Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Justin Bieber, Lil Uzi Vert, Madison Beer, Martin Garrix, Nicki Minaj, Sia, Stefflon Don, Steve Aoki and Willy William!

‘7’ has been in the making for over two years and it was written, recorded and produced in Guetta’s studios in Los Angeles, London and Ibiza.

‘7’ includes some of his recent monster hits; 2U with Justin Bieber, Flames with Sia, Like I Do with Martin Garrix and Brooks, Don’t Leave Me Alone with Anne-Marie and Goodbye with Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj and Willy William.

Recently revealing his Jack Back alias, the album includes a second component solely existing of tracks produced as Jack Back.