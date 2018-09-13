Saoirse Ronan, Macklemore, Kodaline, Picture This and JP Cooper inspire an Ghaeilge on CEOL 2018 in association with RTÉ 2FM

350,000 copies of CEOL 2018 le hEoghan McDermott will land in schools on September 26th!

The line-up for CEOL 2018 le hEoghan McDermott, a compilation of some of the biggest songs of this year recorded by their original artists as Gaeilge has been announced today. Collectively, the original versions of these popular songs have accumulated over half a billion hits on Spotify – and now they are available in Irish!

With a spoken word introduction from Irish actress Saoirse Ronan and multi platinum artist Macklemore, the album will be delivered to every school in the country on Wednesday September 26th and download codes will be shared with thousands of third level students.

Mark Prendergast, Kodaline said:

“Myself and Steve started the band in the Gaeltacht, so we’ve always had a deep love and affinity for the language. We were delighted to be involved in CEOL this year, the scale of the album and the calibre of other artists involved make it one of the most exciting things to happen to the language in a long time.”

Danny O’Reilly, front man of The Coronas said:

“We love taking part in CEOL and we get a huge reaction when we sing one of our songs as Gaeilge anywhere in the world – people really connect with them. I hope that our song Nílimid Bréagach (We Couldn’t Fake It) on CEOL 2018 and all the other amazing tracks on the album will inspire people to use more Irish especially this year during Bliain na Gaeilge”

Eoghan McDermott, RTÉ 2FM presenter and CEOL 2018 curator said:

“I’m so excited to announce the CEOL 2018 line-up. It’s one hell of a list and includes Kodaline, John Gibbons ft Soulé, Picture This, JP Cooper, Gavin James, The Coronas, Parson James, Wild Youth & loads more fantastic artists. We are especially honoured that after the untimely passing of Dolores O’Riordan, The Cranberries have very kindly gifted us the use of the original backing track for Linger, which has been recorded beautifully by Sibéal. The album has been in the making for over a year now, and the whole process has been phenomenal. In the last week of production, tracks were being recorded in Dublin, London, LA and New York, which is awesome. Mega excited to share it with everyone!”

Full Tracklisting for CEOL 2018 is:

1. Fáilte go CEOL – Saoirse Ronan agus Macklemore

2. Picture This – Is Sinne Óg (When We Were Young)

3. JP Cooper – Amhrán an Fhómhair (September Song)

4. Kodaline – Ag Fadú d’Aidhme (Follow Your Fire)

5. John Gibbons ft Soulé – Spéaclaí Gréine sa Bháisteach (Sunglasses in the Rain)

6. Gavin James – I gCónaí (Always)

7. Wheatus – Stócach Brocach (Teenage Dirtbag)

8. The Academic – Do Chroí Anocht (Bear Claws)

9. Parson James – Muid a Ghoid an Seó (Stole the Show)

10. Hudson Taylor – Mothaigh Arís É (Feel It Again)

11. The Coronas – Nílimid Bréagach (We Couldn’t Fake It)

12. Wild Youth – Mé Sáite Ann (Can’t Move On)

13. Chasing Abbey – Labhair Liom (Talk To Me)

14. Delorentos – Insan Nóiméad (In the Moment)

15. Sibéal with The Cranberries – Fuarú (Linger)

16. Seo Linn – Bain an Glas

17. Nóra agus Jade – Fuil na nÓg (Winners of BEO 2017)