Rihanna has unveiled her latest line from Savage x Fenty…

The collection made it’s debut at New York Fashion week and went on sale last night.

Her new line is reportedly why her new album is being delayed. Replying to a fan on instagram Riri did confirm there is new music in the works however she’s busy juggling multiple projects.

The show itself saw models walking the runway to the tune of ‘Abbey Road’ by The Beatles.