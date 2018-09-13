Hozier salutes Ireland’s activists in new ‘Nina Cried Power’ video

Hozier has released his highly anticipated music video for ‘Nina Cried Power’ featuring American music legend Mavis Staples.

It’s his first video in four years which features well known activists, Panti Bliss, Sinéad Burke, Anna Cosgrave, Colm O’Gorman and many more.

On the video Hozier said, I’m very proud to present the video for ‘Nina Cried Power’, directed by Jon Hozier-Byrne and Patrick Ryan…”

“This song was intended as a thank you note to the spirit and legacy of protest; to the artists who imbued their work with the vigour of dissent, and a reflection on the importance of that tradition in the context of the rights, and lives, we enjoy today. My hope for this video is much the same.”