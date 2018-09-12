Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 12

Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’

Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’

All Tvvins – ‘Darkest Ocean’

The Prodigy – ‘Their Law’

Run The Jewels – ‘Legend Has It’

7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’

RJD2 – ‘Since We Last Spoke’

Bad Bones – ‘Beg’

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Vasoline’

Bitch Falcon – ‘Of Heart’

Engine Alley – ‘Fool’

Warpaint – ‘Undertow’

We Cut Corners – ‘Laughing Maniacally’

Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’

Hour 2:

MARRS – ‘Pump Up The Volume’

Echoes From Mars – ‘Sleepy’

The Blaze – ‘Runaway’

Ailbhe Reddy – ‘Shame’

Ghostpoet – ‘Freaksow’

Ghostpoet interview

Ghostpoet – ‘We’re Dominos’

Massive Attack (feat: Ghostpoet) – ‘Come Near Me’

Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’

Host – ‘b4me’

The Devlins – ‘Every Time You Go’

Colin Devlin – ‘Water’

Chris Liebing – ‘Novembergrey’