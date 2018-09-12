Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 12
Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
All Tvvins – ‘Darkest Ocean’
The Prodigy – ‘Their Law’
Run The Jewels – ‘Legend Has It’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
RJD2 – ‘Since We Last Spoke’
Bad Bones – ‘Beg’
Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Vasoline’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Of Heart’
Engine Alley – ‘Fool’
Warpaint – ‘Undertow’
We Cut Corners – ‘Laughing Maniacally’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Hour 2:
MARRS – ‘Pump Up The Volume’
Echoes From Mars – ‘Sleepy’
The Blaze – ‘Runaway’
Ailbhe Reddy – ‘Shame’
Ghostpoet – ‘Freaksow’
Ghostpoet interview
Ghostpoet – ‘We’re Dominos’
Massive Attack (feat: Ghostpoet) – ‘Come Near Me’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’
Host – ‘b4me’
The Devlins – ‘Every Time You Go’
Colin Devlin – ‘Water’
Chris Liebing – ‘Novembergrey’