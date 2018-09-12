2ND DATE AT THE INEC ANNOUNCED!

***TICKETS €49.50 ON SALE FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 14TH 9AM***

Due to phenomenal demand 2FM Live with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra have announced a second date at the INEC Killarney on Saturday 8 December.

After selling out 2 shows in 2017 2fm Live are back to do it all over again with 2 shows this December.

The collaboration has sold out shows all over the country and will perform their last shows of 2018 at Ireland’s biggest venue outside of Dublin, the INEC Killarney.

Joining 2FM’s Jenny Greene and the 48-piece RTÉ Concert Orchestra will be Killarney born singer Gemma Sugrue and conductor Gavin Murphy and special guest DJ JJ Hartigan. Expect fist thumping classics from the original show along with a brand-new set filled with epic floor fillers.

Anyone who has witnessed Jenny Greene in action with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra has witnessed something special and don’t miss your chance to head along to the INEC Killarney, December 7th.

Friday December 7 went on sale last Friday and is almost fully sold out with only limited seated tickets still available

Tickets for the December 8 concert go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday 14 September from 9am. Doors will open at 7pm with the gig set to start at 8pm on Friday, 7th December 2018

Tickets available from www.inec.ie 064 6671555 or Ticketmaster outlets nationwide, 24 hr Hotline: 0818 719 300 24 hr, and online: www.ticketmaster.ie