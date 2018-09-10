Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 10
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Backseat Freestyle’
Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Giggs) – ‘Wet Looking Road’
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’
Foals – ‘Miami’
Synk__ – ‘Out Of The Storm’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Kate Tempest – ‘Ketamine For Breakfast’
Sean OB – ‘Trouble’
Therapy? – ‘Nowhere’
Fontaines DC – ‘Hurricane Laughter’
The Blaze – ‘Queens’
THEESatisfaction – ‘Queens’
Ghostpoet (feat: EERA) – ‘Dopamine If I Do’
Vicktor Taiwo – ‘Letters I Wrote’
Hour 2:
Buck 65 – ‘Zombie Delight’
Engine Alley – ‘Pictureshow’
Simple Kid – ‘Lil’ King Kong’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque – ‘I Know You’ll Never Die’
Mango x MathMan – ‘Badman’ (MathMan Dipped In Mosch Remix)
The Prodigy – ‘Funky Shit’
King Kong Company – ‘Killswitch’
The Rahs – ‘Take It All In’
Kurt Vile – ‘Loading Zones’
Aimee Man – ‘That’s Just What You Are’
Sampha – ‘(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano’
you have to wonder – ‘Littleisms’
FreezerRoom – ‘The Doctor Tune’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Ur Eyes’
The Beatles – ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’