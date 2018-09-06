Dua Lipa teams up with Mark Ronson and Diplo on new track

If this isn’t the most amazing super group you’ve ever seen, we don’t know what it…

Dua Lipa has teamed up with Silk City, Mark Ronson and Diplo’s collaboration act on a new track called ‘Electricity’ out today.

The song is tipped to be a massive hit and we love it already.

It’s also accompanied by the below music video, which sees Dua Lipa throwing a party while New York battles a power cut which has left Mark and Diplo stranded in an elevator.