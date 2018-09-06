Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 6

LCD Soundsystem – ‘All My Friends’

Jungle – ‘Heavy, California’

BARQ – ‘Sassy Mouth’

Cake – ‘The Distance’

Fangclub – ‘High’

Nirvana – ‘Territorial Pissing’

Paul Alwright – ‘Old China Man’

The Blaze – ‘Virile’

HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’

Grimes – ‘Genesis’

Xo Mo – ‘Sweat’

Little Simz live at the Paleo Festival:

‘Backseat’

‘Picture Perfect’

‘Bar Simzson’

Hour 2:

Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)

Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’

R.E.M. – ‘Lotus’

Anna Calvi – ‘Hunter’

Lucius – ‘Eventually’

Lucius interview

Lucius – ‘Nothing Ordinary’

Rolling Blackouts CF – ‘Mainland’

Ash – ‘Low Eb’

Tuesday At Six – ‘Sweet Jane’

The Big Moon – ‘Formidable’

Delgres – ‘Vivre Sur La Route’

Marvin Gaye – ‘Got To Give It Up (Part 1)’