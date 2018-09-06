Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 6
LCD Soundsystem – ‘All My Friends’
Jungle – ‘Heavy, California’
BARQ – ‘Sassy Mouth’
Cake – ‘The Distance’
Fangclub – ‘High’
Nirvana – ‘Territorial Pissing’
Paul Alwright – ‘Old China Man’
The Blaze – ‘Virile’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’
Grimes – ‘Genesis’
Xo Mo – ‘Sweat’
Little Simz live at the Paleo Festival:
‘Backseat’
‘Picture Perfect’
‘Bar Simzson’
Hour 2:
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’
R.E.M. – ‘Lotus’
Anna Calvi – ‘Hunter’
Lucius – ‘Eventually’
Lucius interview
Lucius – ‘Nothing Ordinary’
Rolling Blackouts CF – ‘Mainland’
Ash – ‘Low Eb’
Tuesday At Six – ‘Sweet Jane’
The Big Moon – ‘Formidable’
Delgres – ‘Vivre Sur La Route’
Marvin Gaye – ‘Got To Give It Up (Part 1)’