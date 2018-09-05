HARD WORKING CLASS HEROES 2018 ANNOUNCEMENT

Day by Day Line-up /Showcase Stage Times & Conference Schedule Announced

Hard Working Class Heroes are delighted to announce the stage times for HWCH18.

The live showcases comprising of 50 acts from diverse genres will take place over two nights, Friday 28th and Saturday 29th September. The conference will take place in the Chocolate Factory across the three days with over 20 panels and workshops involving Irish and international delegates.

http://hwch.net/#conference

The festival is also announcing a further 16 international industry delegates on top of the 24 already announced in what is the largest number of international delegates at a music conference in Ireland and also at HWCH conferences to date. Thanks to Culture Ireland’s ‘See Here’ fund, which helps to fund the inward travel of international industry delegates, HWCH has become a vital first step in any Irish acts progression from the national to the international stage.

The conference is also partnered and delivered with the support of Dublin City Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) to allow FMC provide professional development opportunities for artists and small businesses in the music sector in Ireland.

L I N E U P HWCH 2 0 1 8

FRIDAY

The Workman’s Club

19.15-19.45 Crook

20.00-20.30 New Pagans

20.45-21.15 Hand Models

21.30-22.00 Bicurious

22.15-22.45 Thumper

23.00-23.30 Pillow Queens

The Grand Social

20.15-20.45 Flynn

21.00-21.30 Malojian

21.45-22.15 Kitt Philippa

22.30-23.00 Wild Youth

23.15-23.45 Æ Mak

00.00-00.30 True Tides

Yamamori Tengu

20.45-21.15 Feather Beds

21.30-22.00 Xo Mo

22.15-22.45 Ódú

23.00-23.30 Roe

Tramline

19.15-19.45 Tim Chadwick

20.00-20.30 Awkward Z.

20.45-21.15 Darce

21.30-22.00 Damola

22.15-22.45 Bad Bones

Doyle’s

20.15-20.45 Brenna Carroll

21.00-21.30 Leila Jane

21.45-22.15 Rosa Nutty

22.30-23.00 Maria Kelly

SATURDAY



The Workman’s Club

19.15-19.45 p e a r l y

20.00-20.30 Just Mustard

20.45-21.15 Sonja Sleator

21.30-22.00 A. Smyth

22.15-22.45 Silverbacks

23.00-23.30 The Wood Burning Savages

The Grand Social

20.15-20.45 Joshua Burnside

21.00-21.30 Hunkpapa

21.45-22.15 Sean OB

22.30-23.00 Beauty Sleep

23.15-23.45 Molly Sterling

00.00-00.30 I Have A Tribe

Yamamori Tengu

20.45-21.15 Evans Junior

21.30-22.00 Celaviedmai

22.15-22.45 1000 Beasts

23.00-23.30 Wastefellow

Tramline

19.15-19.45 Owen Denvir

20.00-20.30 Sam Wickens

20.45-21.15 Tadgh

21.30-22.00 Josh Gray

22.15-22.45 Laoise

Doyle’s

20.15-20.45 Alan Finan

21.00-21.30 Chanele McGuinness

21.45-22.15 Jack O’Rourke

22.30-23.00 Tiz McNamara

C O N F E R E N C E S C H E D U L E



THURSDAY



B2B Presentations

12.00 Guild of Music Supervisors (UK & Europe)

14.00 AIM UK

FRIDAY



Main Room | Hosted by Jim Carroll



13.30 We Never Went Away: The Role of A&R Today

14.30 The Science of a Hit

15.30 Niche Festival: New Way To Go?

16.30 Keynote Conversation with Paul Jones (Rough Trade Records)

Workshop Room | Hosted by James Byrne (Any Other City Records)



11.00 The How & Why of Playlists

12.00 Has Technology Made Life Easier?

14.00 When Do I Get a Manager?

15.00 What Do Agents Do?

16.00 The French Music Market

SATURDAY



Main Room | Hosted by Jim Carroll



13.30 Why International Showcases are Good for You

14.30 Does Media Matter?

15.30 It’s Time to Look at Mental Health & Music

16.30 Keynote Interview with Ann Marie Shields (BIMM Dublin)

Workshop Room | Hosted by James Byrne (Any Other City Records)



11.00 Touring & Taxation

12.00 Music Supervisor Workshop

14.00 What is Yangaroo & How Does It Work?

15.00 Endorsements: How Do You Get Them & At What Cost?

16.00 Social or Bust: The Value of Modern Social Media Engagement

On Thursday 27th September, the opening night, a targeted networking event will take place in the Chocolate Factory where all the international delegates will be invited to network with their Irish counterparts and artists attending the HWCH conference.

HWCH18 Venues | The Workman’s Club, Tramline, Tengu, Doyles and The Grand Social

Tickets via Eventbrite are priced as follows (excluding charges):

Delegate Ticket (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) €55 / Live Ticket (Friday & Saturday) €35

Conference Ticket (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) €25 / Live Ticket (Friday/Saturday) €25

Single Venue Ticket €12.50 (only available on the door at live music venues)

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/hard-working-class-heroes-2018-tickets-48066392875″>

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

|| HWCH is supported by The Arts Council / Culture Ireland / Dublin City Council Local Enterprise Office (LEO) / RTÉ 2FM / IMRO / Help Musicians UK / Carlsberg ||



