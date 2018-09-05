HARD WORKING CLASS HEROES 2018 ANNOUNCEMENT
Ireland’s Annual Music Showcase and Conference
Thursday 27th | Friday 28th | Saturday 29th September – Dublin
Day by Day Line-up /Showcase Stage Times & Conference Schedule Announced
Hard Working Class Heroes are delighted to announce the stage times for HWCH18.
The live showcases comprising of 50 acts from diverse genres will take place over two nights, Friday 28th and Saturday 29th September. The conference will take place in the Chocolate Factory across the three days with over 20 panels and workshops involving Irish and international delegates.
The festival is also announcing a further 16 international industry delegates on top of the 24 already announced in what is the largest number of international delegates at a music conference in Ireland and also at HWCH conferences to date. Thanks to Culture Ireland’s ‘See Here’ fund, which helps to fund the inward travel of international industry delegates, HWCH has become a vital first step in any Irish acts progression from the national to the international stage.
The conference is also partnered and delivered with the support of Dublin City Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) to allow FMC provide professional development opportunities for artists and small businesses in the music sector in Ireland.
L I N E U P HWCH 2 0 1 8
FRIDAY
The Workman’s Club
19.15-19.45 Crook
20.00-20.30 New Pagans
20.45-21.15 Hand Models
21.30-22.00 Bicurious
22.15-22.45 Thumper
23.00-23.30 Pillow Queens
The Grand Social
20.15-20.45 Flynn
21.00-21.30 Malojian
21.45-22.15 Kitt Philippa
22.30-23.00 Wild Youth
23.15-23.45 Æ Mak
00.00-00.30 True Tides
Yamamori Tengu
20.45-21.15 Feather Beds
21.30-22.00 Xo Mo
22.15-22.45 Ódú
23.00-23.30 Roe
Tramline
19.15-19.45 Tim Chadwick
20.00-20.30 Awkward Z.
20.45-21.15 Darce
21.30-22.00 Damola
22.15-22.45 Bad Bones
Doyle’s
20.15-20.45 Brenna Carroll
21.00-21.30 Leila Jane
21.45-22.15 Rosa Nutty
22.30-23.00 Maria Kelly
SATURDAY
The Workman’s Club
19.15-19.45 p e a r l y
20.00-20.30 Just Mustard
20.45-21.15 Sonja Sleator
21.30-22.00 A. Smyth
22.15-22.45 Silverbacks
23.00-23.30 The Wood Burning Savages
The Grand Social
20.15-20.45 Joshua Burnside
21.00-21.30 Hunkpapa
21.45-22.15 Sean OB
22.30-23.00 Beauty Sleep
23.15-23.45 Molly Sterling
00.00-00.30 I Have A Tribe
Yamamori Tengu
20.45-21.15 Evans Junior
21.30-22.00 Celaviedmai
22.15-22.45 1000 Beasts
23.00-23.30 Wastefellow
Tramline
19.15-19.45 Owen Denvir
20.00-20.30 Sam Wickens
20.45-21.15 Tadgh
21.30-22.00 Josh Gray
22.15-22.45 Laoise
Doyle’s
20.15-20.45 Alan Finan
21.00-21.30 Chanele McGuinness
21.45-22.15 Jack O’Rourke
22.30-23.00 Tiz McNamara
C O N F E R E N C E S C H E D U L E
THURSDAY
B2B Presentations
12.00 Guild of Music Supervisors (UK & Europe)
14.00 AIM UK
FRIDAY
Main Room | Hosted by Jim Carroll
13.30 We Never Went Away: The Role of A&R Today
14.30 The Science of a Hit
15.30 Niche Festival: New Way To Go?
16.30 Keynote Conversation with Paul Jones (Rough Trade Records)
Workshop Room | Hosted by James Byrne (Any Other City Records)
11.00 The How & Why of Playlists
12.00 Has Technology Made Life Easier?
14.00 When Do I Get a Manager?
15.00 What Do Agents Do?
16.00 The French Music Market
SATURDAY
Main Room | Hosted by Jim Carroll
13.30 Why International Showcases are Good for You
14.30 Does Media Matter?
15.30 It’s Time to Look at Mental Health & Music
16.30 Keynote Interview with Ann Marie Shields (BIMM Dublin)
Workshop Room | Hosted by James Byrne (Any Other City Records)
11.00 Touring & Taxation
12.00 Music Supervisor Workshop
14.00 What is Yangaroo & How Does It Work?
15.00 Endorsements: How Do You Get Them & At What Cost?
16.00 Social or Bust: The Value of Modern Social Media Engagement
On Thursday 27th September, the opening night, a targeted networking event will take place in the Chocolate Factory where all the international delegates will be invited to network with their Irish counterparts and artists attending the HWCH conference.
HWCH18 Venues | The Workman’s Club, Tramline, Tengu, Doyles and The Grand Social
Tickets via Eventbrite are priced as follows (excluding charges):
Delegate Ticket (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) €55 / Live Ticket (Friday & Saturday) €35
Conference Ticket (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) €25 / Live Ticket (Friday/Saturday) €25
Single Venue Ticket €12.50 (only available on the door at live music venues)
