WYVERN LINGO ANNOUNCE VERY SPECIAL GUESTS FOR ACADEMY

Wyvern Lingo play The Academy Dublin on Friday 28 September

Having delivered a killer show to a packed Electric Arena at Electric Picnic last weekend, Wyvern Lingo play The Academy Dublin on Friday 28 September. This will be their biggest headline show to date.

Today, the band are delighted to announce they will be joined on the night by very special guest Cavan pop queen Aine Cahilland rising Galwegian pop star Laoise.

Karen Cowley says; “We are so excited to have Áine Cahill and Laoise play with us for our biggest show yet. They are both incredibly talented musicians and performers who write deadly tunes. There’s a bursting scene of amazing female acts right now from Ireland, and we’re happy to be part of it.”

Wyvern Lingo released their hugely anticipated self-titled debut album in February to widespread acclaim from media and fans alike.

To mark the release of the album, Wyvern Lingo completed a huge European tour and played several key festivals this summer.

Tickets for The Academy on Friday 28 September €20 including booking fee.