Dua Lipa is working with K-Pop band BLACKPINK

Dua Lipa has confirmed her former secret collaboration with K-Pop stars BLACKPINK for a new song on the upcoming re-release of her acclaimed self-titled debut album.

On the record she said “I’m so happy that you guys are happy!” adding “I was very excited about this but also sad bc it’s coming to an end. But also happy bc new music and new era!”

‘Complete Collection’ is due to drop on 19th October, featuring new-ish tracks ‘Electricity’, ‘Want To’, ‘Running’, and ‘Kiss and Make Up’.