Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 4

Biffy Clyro – ‘Bubbles’

Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’

Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Best Friend’

Peaches – ‘Downtown’

Boygenius – ‘Bite The Hand’

Sigrid – ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ (Live from The Other Voices Stage at Electric Picnic 2018)

Radiohead – ‘Morning Mr Magpie’

Thom Yorke – ‘Suspirium’

Public Service Broadcasting – ‘They Gave Me A Lamp’

Inhaler –‘End Like This’ (Live from The Other Voices Stage at Electric Picnic 2018)

Jafaris – ‘Invisible’ (Live from The Other Voices Stage at Electric Picnic 2018)

Kojaque – ‘Bubby’s Cream’

Eric B. & Rakim – ‘Paid In Full’

Hour 2:

SUPERORGANISM – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’

Crystal Castles – ‘Vietnam’

Ash – ‘Wildsurf’

Anna Calvi – ‘Alpha’

Whenyoung interview (Electric Picnic)

Whenyoung – ‘Dreams’

The Cranberries – ‘Analyse’

Delgres – ‘Mr President’

Songhoy Blues – ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go?’

David Keenan – ‘Evidence Of Living’ (Live from The Other Voices Stage at Electric Picnic 2018)

Ships interview (Electric Picnic)

Soak – ‘Be A Nobody’ (Live from The Other Voices Stage at Electric Picnic 2018)

Femmepop – ‘Motion’